Japan says to spend $473 million for Fukushima water problem
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

Japan says to spend $473 million for Fukushima water problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday that the country will use around 47 billion yen ($473 million) to contain leaks at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, with 21 billion yen coming from budget reserves.

The government is stepping up its intervention in the world’s worst atomic disaster in a quarter of a century.

“The contaminated water problem is getting more critical by the day, and the government felt it was essential to become involved to the greatest extent possible,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

He said that the funds would be used for a water containment wall and decontamination.

