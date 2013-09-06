FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan says fishery exports safe for consumption
#Market News
September 6, 2013

Japan says fishery exports safe for consumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday that the country’s fishery exports are safe for consumption because of the stringent inspection procedure in place.

The comment was made after South Korea said it is banning all fishery product imports from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, due to concerns about radiation contamination from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

“We are conducting strict safety controls based on international standards. If (radiation) readings are above the standards, shipment will be stopped,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

