Japan nuclear agency concerned about more Fukushima leaks
August 21, 2013 / 5:32 AM / in 4 years

Japan nuclear agency concerned about more Fukushima leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday it is concerned that more storage tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant will spring leaks, following the discovery that highly contaminated water is leaking from one of the hastily built containers.

The deepening crisis at the Fukushima plant will be upgraded from a level 1 “anomaly” to a level three “serious incident” on an international scale for radiological releases, a spokesman for Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said earlier on Wednesday.

