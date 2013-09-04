FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fukushima radiation readings hit new high in near contaminated tanks
September 4, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Fukushima radiation readings hit new high in near contaminated tanks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Radiation readings around tanks holding contaminated water at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant have spiked more than 20 percent to their highest level, Japan’s nuclear regulator said, again raising questions about the clean-up of the worst atomic disaster in 27 years.

Readings at the Fukushima Daiichi plant showed radiation as high as 2,200 millisieverts (mSv), the Nuclear Regulation Authority said, up from 1,800 mSv at the weekend. Exposure to radiation of those levels would be enough to kill an unprotected person within hours. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Mari Saito; Editing by Paul Tait)

