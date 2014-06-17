FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's plan to freeze Fukushima toxic water hits snag
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 17, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's plan to freeze Fukushima toxic water hits snag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - The operator of Japan’s destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant said on Tuesday the company’s efforts to freeze radioactive water in the facility had hit a glitch and may take longer than expected.

Tokyo Electric Power had planned to freeze some of the 11,000 tonnes of toxic water pooled in trenches below two of the reactor buildings at the plant and began construction of the project in April, but said the water has not frozen over yet.

The utility is also working on a project to build a 1.4-kilometre underground wall of ice around four reactor buildings at Fukushima to prevent groundwater from flowing in, and radioactive water from seeping towards the Pacific Ocean.

The giant ice wall employs the same technology as the trench project and involves the same contractor, Kajima Corp.

A Tokyo Electric (Tepco) spokesman said fluctuating water levels in the tunnel under the No. 2 reactor building were preventing the water from freezing over.

In the three years since a massive earthquake and tsunami set off nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima, Tepco has been fighting a constant battle to pump out, treat and store hundreds of thousands of tonnes of contaminated water.

Tepco flushes huge amounts of water over the reactors to keep them cool, but that water mixes with groundwater that seeps into basements, requiring more pumping, treatment and storage. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.