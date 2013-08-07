FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt: Fukushima plant leaking 300 tonnes/day of contaminated water into sea
August 7, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Japan govt: Fukushima plant leaking 300 tonnes/day of contaminated water into sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Japanese government official said an estimated 300 tonnes of contaminated water is leaking into the ocean per day from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Wednesday to step up government efforts to stem radioactive water leakage.

Abe ordered the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry to urgently deal with the water situation and ensure the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, takes appropriate action to deal with the cleanup, which is expected to take more than 40 years and cost $11 billion.

The ministry official also said the government plans to reduce the leakage amount to 60 tonnes per day by as early as December.

