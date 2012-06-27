Giant Japan pension fund to pick managers for foreign stocks

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s biggest public pension fund with a portfolio almost as big as the entire Spanish economy, issued a tender on Wednesday to select new asset managers for its holdings of foreign stocks.

The public pension fund, known as GPIF, holds 108.1 trillion yen ($1.36 trillion) in total assets but is under pressure to raise investment returns to cope with pension payouts for Japan’s rapidly ageing population.

It last chose active foreign stocks management in March 2009, when it appointed 14 asset managers for its foreign stocks portfolio. That portfolio totalled 10.9 trillion yen ($137.17 billion) as of December 2011.

The public fund became a net asset seller for the first time in the financial year that ended in March 2010.

It sold a total of 4.77 trillion yen in assets during the financial year that ended in March 2011. Of that total, it sold 405 billion yen in foreign securities and the rest were in domestic bonds.

The GPIF allocates its funds in four conventional asset classes - foreign equities, domestic equities, foreign bonds and domestic bonds.

During the October-December period in 2011, foreign equities generated the biggest investment returns, yielding a positive return of 8.76 percent, or a gain of 881.9 billion yen.

The pension fund makes allocations in line with its model portfolio, which gives a weighting of 11 percent to domestic stocks, 67 percent to domestic bonds, 9 percent to foreign stocks, 8 percent to foreign bonds and 5 percent to short-term assets.

The GPIF said MSCI Kokusai will be used as a benchmark and the tender will close on August 15 at 4:00 p.m. (0700 GMT).

The process of selecting managers takes about a year.

The GPIF is expected to announce its full year results for 2011/12 soon.

The fund is also selecting asset managers to supervise its investments in emerging markets equities for the first time.

Sources said in September 2011 that 11 companies were on the final shortlist. ($1 = 79.4650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo)