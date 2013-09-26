FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan public funds should diversify, alter their bond focus -interim report
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 9:13 AM / 4 years ago

Japan public funds should diversify, alter their bond focus -interim report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese public funds collectively holding more than $2 trillion in assets should alter their current emphasis on Japanese government bonds and diversify to property, infrastructure, private equity and commodities, a reform panel said in an interim report on Thursday.

The panel, established by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is reviewing the investment strategy of public funds, including the Government Pension Investment Fund and Federation of National Public Serice Personnel Mutual Aid Association.

The seven-member panel is looking into improving governance of public funds and beefing up returns on investments as Japan’s working population ages and payouts to retirees increase. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

