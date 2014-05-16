Tokyo would struggle to handle Olympics and casino - Obayashi exec

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Tokyo will find it “extremely difficult” to prepare for both the 2020 Olympics and develop a casino resort at the same time due to a shortage of construction workers and other factors, an executive at one of Japan’s largest contractors said on Friday.

Casino proponents have been eyeing 2020 for the possible opening of Japan’s first casino, hoping to capture business out of the influx of visitors that will come to see the Olympics, which will be hosted by Tokyo in the same year.

But the prospects of meeting that goal have become increasingly uncertain in the past few days, with a bill to liberalise the casino business languishing on the floor of parliament.

“There is going to be a lot of time needed for the public facilities for the Olympics,” Masao Kaneda, head of a casino project team at Obayashi Corp, told Reuters on the sidelines of a casino industry conference in Tokyo.

“From a construction standpoint you are looking at a very tight situation in and around Tokyo.”

Kaneda told the conference that he thought Japan might be better off developing its first casino resort outside the big cities due to constraints such as the supply of construction workers.

“I think you could start with a smaller facility in one of the regional markets,” he said.

Speaking at the conference on Thursday, politician and casino supporter Sakihito Ozawa warned that the window of opportunity was rapidly closing on the casino bill, which he reckoned now only had a “fifty-fifty” chance of passing during the current session of parliament that ends on June 22.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and two smaller parties submitted the bill to parliament in December, but they have been unable to get it onto the floor for debate due to a backlog of other bills and pushback from the opposition Democratic Party.

Takeshi Iwaya, a veteran LDP lawmaker, said on Thursday that he was still working to gain consensus with other parties and aimed to kick off debate by the end of May, which is seen as the latest timeframe for a chance at passing the bill.

Delaying the bill could thwart the ambitions of global casino operators such as Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts which have been lobbying aggressively in recent months for a shot at tapping the potentially huge gaming market.

If legislation is passed, brokerage CLSA estimates Japan could become the third-largest gambling destination after Macau and the United States, with annual revenue of over $40 billion. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Stephen Coates)