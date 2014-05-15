FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan LDP lawmaker says aims to start casino bill debate this month
May 15, 2014

Japan LDP lawmaker says aims to start casino bill debate this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - A key member of a group of Japanese lawmakers aiming to legalise casinos said on Friday he was working hard to start debate on a bill in parliament this month, but he stopped short of guaranteeing its passage during the current session ending in June.

Takeshi Iwaya, a casino proponent and member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told a gathering of gaming executives in Tokyo that he was still working to gain the support of lawmakers from the New Komeito and Democratic Party. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
