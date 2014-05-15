FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan lawmaker sees 50-50 chance of casino bill passing in current parliament session
#Casinos & Gaming
May 15, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

Japan lawmaker sees 50-50 chance of casino bill passing in current parliament session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - A bill that would start the process of legalising casino gambling in Japan has a 50-50 chance of passing during the current session of parliament that ends in June, lawmaker Sakihito Ozawa told Reuters on Thursday.

Ozawa had told a gaming conference earlier that it was becoming increasingly difficult to get the bill passed, although he joined other lawmakers in a panel discussion in reiterating a goal of pushing for its passage during the current parliament session ending on June 22.

Ozawa is a member of the Japan Restoration Party and a key supporter of opening the Japanese market to casino gambling. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

