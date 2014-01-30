FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan turns net importer of gold in Dec, 1st time since July 2010
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 30, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Japan turns net importer of gold in Dec, 1st time since July 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan imported more gold that it shipped overseas in December, the first time the country has been a net importer on a monthly basis since July 2010.

Imports totaled 3,429 kilograms (kg) in December, while the country exported 1,544 kg, leaving it with net purchases of 1,885 kg, according to customs data released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

It was only the tenth time that Japan has been a net monthly buyer of gold since the end of 2005, the last year the country was a net importer on an annual basis.

Japanese holders of gold have been selling jewellery and bars to pay for other purchases and spending, including on children’s education, amid the stagnant economic growth and deflation that the country is now emerging from.

Japan remains a net exporter on an annual basis and shipped more than 50 metric tonnes of gold overseas last year, according to the customs data.

Spot gold fell about 0.4 percent on Thursday to $1262.56 an ounce as buyers from China, the world’s biggest importer, stayed away from the market in advance of the Lunar New Holiday

Gold dropped 28 percent last year on an improving global economy, and in anticipation of a cut in U.S. monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.