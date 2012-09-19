Japan downgraded in governance survey for lack of board reform

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan was downgraded in a biennial survey of corporate governance in Asia on Wednesday to rank equal fourth with Malaysia after a move to require companies to appoint at least one independent director was squashed by a business lobby.

The Asia Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), a non-profit group of asset management firms which collectively oversee more than $10 trillion in assets, also cited the failure of auditors to prevent accounting scandals and the lack of scrutiny over the auditing industry in response.

The 2012 Corporate Governance (CG) Watch survey was published in the wake of an elaborate accounting scam at camera and medical equipment maker Olympus Corp and a spate of insider trading scandals involving major financial firms.

“In short, even though Japan is one of the world’s leading economies, it still lacks world-class CG to match,” the ACGA said in a report, published in collaboration with brokerage CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets.

The ACGA survey rates countries based on 90 questions targeting five categories: rules and practices, enforcement, the political and regulatory environment, accounting and auditing, and voluntary efforts to improve governance.

Japan earned an aggregate score of 55, down two points from the 2010 survey, and dropping it from third to a tied fourth with Malaysia. Singapore maintained its top ranking, followed by Hong Kong in second and Thailand in third place. ACGA marked China down 4 points to 45, making it the biggest point loser of the 11 countries surveyed, citing weak governance at many firms.

With Japan the ACGA said its “biggest disappointment” was the government’s lack of support for a move to make the appointment of mandatory directors mandatory, a provision it believes is key to ensuring adequate oversight in the boardroom.

The ACGA said the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), which had previously floated the idea of making outside directors a requirement, pulled that provision from a draft revision in July of amendments for an upcoming overhaul of Japan’s corporate law.

That decision was widely seen to have been influenced by opposition from the Keidanren, Japan’s top business lobby which has taken the stance that such rules limit management flexibility and would not improve corporate performance anyway.

“Its (MOJ) proposed revisions to the company law are the most significant update it has undertaken in almost a decade, yet the direction the ministry is headed will leave Japanese standards on board independence some way below even regional benchmarks,” the ACGA said in the report.

On the other hand, the ACGA gave marks for the “more vigorous response” from authorities in the wake of Olympus and other scandals, although it said the fines and other punishments levied in the insider trading cases were too weak and needed to be toughened up.

The ACGA also noted improvements among individual firms, singling out industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd for electing a board of six inside and seven outside directors, with three of the newly elected outside directors being non-Japanese. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Perry)