Japan approves GPIF boosting domestic stocks to 25 pct -sources
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Japan approves GPIF boosting domestic stocks to 25 pct -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A Japanese government panel overseeing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) approved plans for the fund to raise its holding of domestic stocks to 25 percent of its portfolio from a current 12 percent, sources said on Friday.

The panel of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare also agreed the $1.2-trillion GPIF, the world’s biggest pension fund, should also lower the weight of Japanese government bonds to 35 percent from a current level of around 60 percent, according to the sources.

The sources declined to be identified because the approval, based on recommendations from the GPIF’s investment committee, was not yet official. Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki is due to give final approval later on Friday, they said. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

