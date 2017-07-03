TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, said
on Monday it has allocated 1 trillion yen ($8.9 billion) of
funds to socially responsible investments.
That represents about 3 percent of its Japanese stocks
portfolio and, in the medium term, the fund could increase its
investment in companies that have good ESG (Environmental,
Social, and Governance) practices, the fund said.
Market players said the allocation change by the mammoth
fund with total assets of 144 trillion yen ($1.3 trillion) may
explain the strong performance of some Japanese stocks, such as
Ajinomoto during the last quarter.
The GPIF's move could prompt other, smaller Japanese
corporate and public pension funds to start ESG investments,
which have grown popular in the West, particularly in Europe,
but have not gained much traction in Asia including Japan.
The GPIF said its methodology is based on positive
screening, in which investors choose companies which they think
have good practice.
Pension funds of Norway and Sweden, for example, have
adopted negative screening, in which they divest from companies
they consider harmful, such as coal mining companies.
($1 = 112.24 yen)
