FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's GPIF says ready to hedge against currency move
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's GPIF says ready to hedge against currency move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s trillion-dollar public pension fund is ready to hedge against the risk of fluctuations in the dollar and euro to minimise possible losses in its investments, the fund’s head said on Wednesday.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) suffered a record 7.9 trillion yen ($64.34 billion) loss in the third quarter as financial market turmoil triggered by China’s economic slowdown battered global equities.

GPIF last year made a historical shift by abandoning its stance to let domestic government bonds comprise the bulk of its portfolio in the wake of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push to promote risk-taking and foster confidence in financial markets.

Mitani also said his fund would start passive management of stocks if the government allows GPIF to make direct investments in stocks.

The government is debating whether or not to deregulate rules governing GPIF and allow direct investment in stocks.

$1 = 122.7900 yen Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.