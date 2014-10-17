FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GPIF likely to raise Japan stock weighting to about 25 pct - sources
#Deflation
October 17, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

GPIF likely to raise Japan stock weighting to about 25 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s $1.2 trillion public pension fund, the world’s largest, will likely raise its allocation for domestic stocks to about 25 percent, people familiar with the process said on Saturday.

A weighting in the middle of the 20-30 percent range is the main proposal for the coming reallocation and is under final discussion within GPIF, the people told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The shift was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper on Saturday.

The fund’s model portfolio weighting for Japanese equities is now 12 percent, with the actual allocation allowed to fluctuation within 6 percentage points higher or lower.

The GPIF press office could not immediately be reached for comment.

In August people with knowledge of the allocation review said the fund planned to boost the weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20 percent. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
