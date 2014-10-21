Japan adviser: GPIF reallocation need not wait for reform

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Prominent Japanese economist Takatoshi Ito said on Tuesday Japan’s public pension fund, the world’s largest, should be able to start reallocating its portfolio away from yen bonds without waiting for governance reforms.

Earlier this month, Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, whose ministry oversees the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), urged that governance reform for the fund be prioritised over asset reallocation.

Market participants are keenly awaiting the allocation decision by the GPIF. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pressing the fund to invest more in risk assets. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)