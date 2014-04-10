Japan GPIF in talks to invest in private equity -official

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund is in talks with several global entities to invest in private equity, an official at the world’s largest public pension fund said on Thursday, as it tries to diversify and generate higher returns to cope with the country’s ageing population.

