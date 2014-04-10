FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan GPIF in talks to invest in private equity -official
April 10, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japan GPIF in talks to invest in private equity -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund is in talks with several global entities to invest in private equity, an official at the world’s largest public pension fund said on Thursday, as it tries to diversify and generate higher returns to cope with the country’s ageing population.

Tokihiko Shimizu, director-general of GPIF’s research department, was speaking at the Global Alternative Investment Forum in Tokyo. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

