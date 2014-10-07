FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan GPIF portfolio shift delayed until Nov or later - sources
October 7, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Japan GPIF portfolio shift delayed until Nov or later - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s $1.2 trillion public pension fund, the world’s largest, will delay a highly anticipated decision on shifting its portfolio allocations to November or later, people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

The asset reallocation by the Government Pension Investment Fund, which is expected to increase the giant fund’s buying of Tokyo stocks and cut its Japanese government bond weighting, was initially expected for early this month.

But one source said the final decision will come between mid-November and mid-December. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the decision would likely be delayed until November.

The delay follows the insistence by Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, whose ministry oversees GPIF, on prioritising governance reform for the fund over the asset reallocation.

“Management reform and governance reform ... are both important,” Shiozaki told parliament on Friday. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by William Mallard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

