Japan's GPIF fund to increase holdings of foreign, domestic stocks
October 31, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's GPIF fund to increase holdings of foreign, domestic stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund on Friday announced new allocations for its portfolio, which include raising domestic stock holdings to 25 percent from the current 12 percent.

Holdings of foreign stocks will also be increased to 25 percent from 12 percent, and holdings of domestic bonds will be cut to 35 percent from around 60 percent, the world’s largest pension fund said.

“The change in our investment stance is to face changes in the economy as it exits deflation,” the fund’s president, Takahiro Mitani, told reporters.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on the GPIF to reduce the ratio of Japanese government bonds and venture into riskier assets as part of his reform initiative. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Alan Raybould)

