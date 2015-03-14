FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitani to remain head of Japan's trillion-dollar GPIF pension fund - sources
March 14, 2015

Mitani to remain head of Japan's trillion-dollar GPIF pension fund - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Takahiro Mitani will remain head of Japan’s trillion-dollar public pension fund, officials said on Saturday, as the government wrestles with how to govern the mammoth fund.

Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki is set to name Mitani to another term as chairman of the Government Pension Investment Fund, starting April 1, three government officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Global investors have been closely watching who would head GPIF, the world’s biggest pension fund, when Mitani’s term expired. Its 137 trillion yen ($1.13 trillion) in assets - bigger than Mexico’s annual economic output - make it an enormous market presence and a bellwether for other big Japanese institutional investors.

It was not clear whether Mitani will be named to a five-year term or a shorter tenure, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Mitani has presided over a sharp shift in the fund’s management toward riskier and higher-yielding assets such as stocks and away from Japanese government bonds under a push from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is trying to reflate the economy and whittle down the country’s enormous debt.

GPIF press officials could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 121.3800 yen) (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

