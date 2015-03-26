Japan GPIF to seek needed portfolio returns with minimum risk

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s trillion-dollar public pension fund said on Thursday it will seek to secure sufficient returns for pensioners while minimising risks to its giant portfolio over time.

The statement of investment principles, approved by the Government Pension Investment Fund’s Investment Committee, reflects the balance the fund must strike between safety of returns and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push for it to move away from low-return government bonds and toward stocks and other risky, potentially high-return investments.

“Our overarching goal should be to achieve the investment returns required for the public pension system with minimal risks, solely for the benefit of pension recipients from a long-term perspective, thereby contributing to the stability of the system,” the statement said.

The 137 trillion yen ($1.16 trillion) GPIF, the world’s biggest pension fund, said that while market prices fluctuate in the short term, the fund must aim for stable investment returns over the long term.

GIF drastically changed its investment strategy in October in line with Abe’s push, slashing its allocation target for JGBs to 35 percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the targets for foreign and domestic stocks to 25 percent each.