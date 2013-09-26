FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lixil CEO: Grohe would be its last big M&A deal for some time
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

Lixil CEO: Grohe would be its last big M&A deal for some time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Lixil Group Corp would take a break from major acquisitions if it completes a planned $4 billion deal for European bathroom fixtures maker Grohe, the chief executive of Lixil told Reuters on Thursday.

Speaking after an unrelated gathering in Tokyo, Yoshiaki Fujimori also said Lixil would not issue new shares for the acquisition, which would be financed in part by funds from the state-owned Development Bank of Japan.

The Grohe deal would come on top of a string of recent acqiusitions including the $542 million purchase of U.S. toilet and plumbing fixtures maker American Standard in August and a 575 million euro ($776.7 million) deal for Italian curtain wall maker Permasteelisa in 2011.

“This is probably it for the time being, because we’ve done American Standard, we’ve done Permasteelisa,” Fujimori said, adding that the company would focus on integrating the companies it had purchased rather than continue seeking other big deals.

Fujimori said Lixil had reached agreement on major terms for a purchase of Grohe, although there were still some issues that needed to be ironed out. He said an announcement on the deal was likely later on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.