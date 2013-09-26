FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Lixil to tender for more Joyou shares after Grohe deal
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 26, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Lixil to tender for more Joyou shares after Grohe deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Lixil Group Corp said it would buy additional shares in Joyou AG, a Chinese bathroom fittings maker, through a public tender offer tied to its roughly $4 billion acquisition of Germany’s Grohe.

Lixil said it would receive Grohe’s 72.3 percent stake in Joyou as part of the acquisition, and then launch a public tender for additional Joyou shares. It did not offer details on the size of the planned additional stake. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.