Japan's Lixil to tender for more Joyou shares after Grohe deal

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Lixil Group Corp said it would buy additional shares in Joyou AG, a Chinese bathroom fittings maker, through a public tender offer tied to its roughly $4 billion acquisition of Germany’s Grohe.

Lixil said it would receive Grohe’s 72.3 percent stake in Joyou as part of the acquisition, and then launch a public tender for additional Joyou shares. It did not offer details on the size of the planned additional stake. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)