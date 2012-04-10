FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan refiners, S.Korea's GS Caltex to expand paraxylene plant
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

Japan refiners, S.Korea's GS Caltex to expand paraxylene plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese refiners Showa Shell Sekiyu and Taiyo Oil said on Tuesday they have agreed with GS Caltex on a project to nearly double paraxylene production capacity at a plant run by South Korea’s second-biggest refiner.

The three will work together to raise the facility’s capacity to produce paraxylene, a raw material for plastic bottles and some textile products, by 1 million tonnes per year to 2.35 million tonnes by the end of 2014.

That would give the GS Caltex plant in Yosu the world’s largest paraxylene capacity, the two Japanese firms said.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.