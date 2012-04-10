Japan refiners, S.Korea's GS Caltex to expand paraxylene plant

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese refiners Showa Shell Sekiyu and Taiyo Oil said on Tuesday they have agreed with GS Caltex on a project to nearly double paraxylene production capacity at a plant run by South Korea’s second-biggest refiner.

The three will work together to raise the facility’s capacity to produce paraxylene, a raw material for plastic bottles and some textile products, by 1 million tonnes per year to 2.35 million tonnes by the end of 2014.

That would give the GS Caltex plant in Yosu the world’s largest paraxylene capacity, the two Japanese firms said.