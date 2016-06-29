FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Idemitsu: Not considering issuing new shares in third-party allotment
June 29, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Idemitsu: Not considering issuing new shares in third-party allotment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Wednesday it was not considering issuing new shares in a third-party allotment, denying a Kyodo News report that said the move was aimed at diluting the founding family's ownership.

The Japanese oil refiner's founding family, which along with related parties hold just over a one-third stake in the company, issued a threat a day earlier to derail a $4 billion plan to take over rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
