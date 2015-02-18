FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-IMF Asia Pacific director: Japan's inflation target hard at current consumption levels - Jiji
#Corrections News
February 18, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-IMF Asia Pacific director: Japan's inflation target hard at current consumption levels - Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to reflect Jiji’s correction of mistaken translation)

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it would be hard for Japan to achieve its 2 percent inflation target at current consumption levels in the country, the Jiji newswire reported.

The IMF’s Asia and Pacific director Changyong Rhee also said consumption was key to the success of “Abenomics”, a powerful mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus designed to lift the country out of decades of stagnation. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Kim Coghill)

