TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s monetary easing is helping to push up prices but Japan has not yet completely escaped deflation, the policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Wednesday, adding that it is up to the BOJ to decide whether to loosen policy further.

Tomomi Inada made the remarks at a Reuters “Newsmaker” event attended by financial market professionals. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)