9 months ago
Japan, India sign nuclear pact for non-military use
November 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

Japan, India sign nuclear pact for non-military use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan and India signed a civilian nuclear accord on Friday, opening the door for Tokyo to supply New Delhi with fuel, equipment and technologies for nuclear power production, as India looks to atomic energy to sustain its rapid economic growth.

It was the first time Japan, the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack, has concluded such a pact with a country that is not signatory of the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty.

The accord stipulates nuclear fuel and equipment provided can only be used for peaceful purposes, and a separate document signed alongside the nuclear agreement has a clause allowing Japan to terminate the pact if India conducts a nuclear test. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

