Bank of Japan's Kuroda says expects inflation to accelerate in 2015

SINTRA, Portugal, May 23 (Reuters) - The governor of the Bank of Japan said on Saturday that he expected inflation to accelerate in 2015 at to reach 2 percent in or around the first six months of next year.

“We expect inflation rate to start to accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2015 and reach around 2 percent in or around the first half of fiscal 2016,” Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told an audience of central bankers and academics. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Axel Bugge)