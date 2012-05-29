FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Sheet Glass inside information leaked from JP Morgan -source
May 29, 2012 / 8:48 AM / 5 years ago

Nippon Sheet Glass inside information leaked from JP Morgan -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - The inside information that was leaked regarding a 2010 share issue by Nippon Sheet Glass came from JP Morgan, one of the lead underwriters of the offering, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Japan’s securities regulators on Tuesday called for a fine to be imposed against a Tokyo-based fund that used a tip on the offering to short shares in the glassmaker.

JP Morgan issued a statement saying regulators had not charged it with any “organizational” involvement in the insider trading but did not specify whether any individuals at the broker had been found to be involved.

JP Morgan and Daiwa Securities Group Inc were joint book runners for public share offering for Nippon Sheet Glass in September 2010.

