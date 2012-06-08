FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura acknowledges employees leaked inside info
June 8, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Nomura acknowledges employees leaked inside info

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said on Friday it regrets that its employees were found to have leaked inside information, marking the first time it has publicly acknowledged its role in a series of insider trading cases announced by Japan’s securities regulator.

“Nomura expresses its regret concerning the findings that non-public information was received from Nomura employees in such cases and we sincerely apologise for the trouble this has caused,” Japan’s top broker said in a statement.

The statement came after the securities regulator recommended a fine against a U.S.-based firm for trading on inside information provided by the underwriter on a share offering by Tokyo Electric Power Co in 2010. Nomura was the sole underwriter on that offering.

