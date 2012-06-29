FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Nomura: to cut managers' pay, halt some ops over insider scandal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Nomura: to cut managers' pay, halt some ops over insider scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said on Friday it would cut the pay of chief executive Kenichi Watanabe and other managers and halt its institutional sales operations for a week as Japan’s largest brokerage looks to resolve an insider trading scandal.

Nomura, announcing the results of an internal investigation into the matter, said Watanabe’s compensation would be cut by 50 percent for six months, while that of chief operating officer Takumi Shibata would be lowered by 50 percent for five months.

Nomura launched the investigation after regulators found the broker’s employees had tipped off clients ahead of a series of planned share offerings it underwrote in 2010. The investigation is being overseen by three outside lawyers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.