Nomura dropped from Japan housing agency bond deal

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Housing Finance Agency said it has dropped Nomura Holdings as an underwriter on a planned issue of 30-year bonds, leaving Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities as the lead underwriter.

While the government-owned housing loan agency did not give a specific reason for its decision, other issuers have also dropped Nomura as an underwriter in recent weeks due to its role in a series of insider trading cases. (Reporting by Naoyuki Katayama, Taiga Uranaka and Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)