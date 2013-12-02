FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan regulator slaps Nissay Asset with fine for insider trading
December 2, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Japan regulator slaps Nissay Asset with fine for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator said on Monday it would recommend a fine against Nissay Asset Management and three other asset management firms over suspected insider trading involving a series of public share offerings in 2010.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) also slapped a penalty against Singapore-based MAM Pte Ltd, Tokyo-based independent asset manager Stats Investment Management and another Tokyo-based firm Finno Wave Investments.

Nissay Asset is an asset management arm of Japan’s top life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance.

The SESC has imposed a series of penalties on insider trading since March 2012 following dubious activity over a string of public offerings conducted in 2010. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

