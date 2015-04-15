INTERVIEW-Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa to keep trimming domestic stock exposure

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance said on Wednesday that it will continue to trim its domestic stock exposure for the fiscal year through March 2016 and that it will retain its stance of keeping yen bond holdings at its portfolio’s core.

Aioi Nissay Dowa, which had 3 trillion yen ($25 billion) in assets as of end-December 2014, is the non-life insurance arm of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest property and casualty insurance group.

“We are sticking to our plan of reducing our stock exposure through a four-year period which started in the fiscal year that ended in March 2015,” Naoki Fujiwara, general manager at its investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

“The current environment favours us. It allows us to sell stocks at a profit,” he said.

Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average rose above the 20,000 threshold for the first time in 15 years last week amid hopes for robust corporate earnings and recovery in the Japanese economy.

The insurer said it holds about half of its assets in yen bonds and roughly 20 percent in domestic stocks, with the remainder in unhedged foreign bonds and trust funds.

“We are buy-and-hold investors, so the volatility in the domestic bond market does not really affect us. But with yields so low, reinvesting in domestic bonds poses a bit of a challenge,” Fujiwara said.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a record low of 0.195 percent in January under the Bank of Japan’s extensive easing policy before rising to 0.470 percent in March. It yielded 0.325 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 119.7000 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)