INTERVIEW-Aioi Nissay Dowa to keep selling stocks amid China headwinds
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 14, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

INTERVIEW-Aioi Nissay Dowa to keep selling stocks amid China headwinds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance said on Wednesday that it will continue to trim its domestic stock exposure for the fiscal year through March 2016 as headwinds from China buffeted the equity markets.

Aioi Nissay Dowa, which had 3 trillion yen ($25 billion) in assets as of end-December 2014, is the non-life insurance arm of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest property and casualty insurance group.

“Our overall framework remains the same and we will continue to reduce stock holdings as planned. That said, the market environment has changed since April and we are poised to time our selling with the turn in markets,” Naoki Fujiwara, general manager at its investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

“Fears of a Chinese economic slowdown, prices of commodities and geopolitical risks are factors we are keeping an eye on in the second half of the fiscal year,” he said.

The insurer said it holds a little over half of its assets in yen bonds and roughly 30 percent in domestic stocks, with the remainder in unhedged foreign bonds and trust funds. ($1 = 119.6600 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

