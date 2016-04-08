FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa to avoid debt with negative yields
April 8, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

INTERVIEW-Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa to avoid debt with negative yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance said on Friday that it will continue to keep yen bonds as its core assets while avoiding debt with negative yields for the fiscal year starting in April 2016.

Aioi Nissay Dowa, which has about three trillion yen ($9.18 billion)in assets, is the non-life insurance arm of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest property and casualty insurance group.

“We will continue looking for positive yields in corporate debt, and by extending the duration of our government bond holdings into longer maturities,” Naoki Fujiwara, general manager at its investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield has fallen below zero after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interests in late January, while the 20 and 30-year yields have managed to remain above water. ($1 = 108.8800 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

