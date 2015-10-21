INTERVIEW-Asahi Life to increase U.S. bond holdings in 2H, cuts Japanese bonds

* Asahi to divest 70-80 bln in Euro bonds and buy U.S. bonds in 2H

* Plans to cut 20 bln in Japanese bonds in 2H

* Expects to keep Japanese stock holdings at 180 billion yen

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Mutual Life Insurance plans to boost investment in foreign bonds in the second half, particularly in the United States as the Federal Reserve’s moves to raise rates burnishes the appeal of U.S. bonds, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Asahi, with total assets of about 5.6 trillion yen as of September, invested 230 billion yen in foreign assets in the first half through September, already reaching its targeted upper limit for the full year, Yasuhiro Otsuka, head of asset allocation & planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

Otsuka said that when bond yields in Germany and France unexpectedly started rising in April-May, the insurer made 70-80 billion yen of short term investments in European bonds, moving away from initial plans to keep that sum in cash.

“We plan to divest the Euro bonds and invest in U.S. bonds in the second half.”

He said the main concerns for markets at present are uncertainly over China’s economy and when the Fed will raise interest rates.

Of Asahi’s foreign assets worth more than 700 billion yen, about 30 percent is in U.S. debt, while the rest of the 70 percent comprise assets such as dollar-based industrial bonds and international financial institutions’ bonds, he said.

During the first half, Asahi reduced holdings of Japanese bonds by 100 billion yen, bringing its Japanese debt holdings down to 2.7 trillion yen. In the second half, it plans to cut the debt exposure by 20 billion yen.

“Although a U.S. rate hike will likely happen later than we had expected, we still expect that domestic rates will stay low and U.S. rates will rise, so the relative attractions of high yield overseas bonds haven’t changed,” Otsuka said.

While Asahi does not have direct investment in China, he said that uncertainly over the Chinese economy will not stop the insurer from investing.

“We won’t be overly optimistic but we also don’t want to lose good investment opportunities by being overly pessimistic,” Otsuka said.

As for equities, Asahi will keep Japanese stock holdings at 180 billion yen during the fiscal half and focus on stocks with high dividend yields, Otsuka said.

The insurer sees the dollar trading between 113-128 yen by the end of March next year, compared to around 119.88 yen on Wednesday.

Asahi expects the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield to trade between 0.20-0.60 percent through March, versus around 0.31 percent currently.