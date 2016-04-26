FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-Asahi Life to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in FY 2016/17
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 26, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

INTERVIEW-Asahi Life to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in FY 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Mutual Life Insurance plans to keep increasing its investment in foreign bonds in the fiscal year through March 2017, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

“Dollar-denominated debt will remain at the core of our foreign bond investments, while European bonds will not play a main role,” Masaru Tsuruoka, head of asset allocation & planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

Japan’s life insurers, previously known to hold a bulk of their investment in Japanese government bonds, are increasingly looking for higher returns in other assets, as domestic yields have fallen to record lows under the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
