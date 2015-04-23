INTERVIEW-Asahi Life to increase foreign bond holdings, reduce Japanese bonds

* Asahi to increase 200 bln yen in foreign bonds this FY

* Plans to cut 200 bln in Japanese bonds

* Expects to keep value of 180 bln in Japanese stock holdings

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Mutual Life Insurance plans to increase investment in foreign bonds and reduce its holdings of domestic bonds for this fiscal year because domestic yields are too low, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Asahi, with total assets of about 5.66 trillion yen as of last December, aims to invest 200 billion yen ($1.67 billion) in foreign bonds in the fiscal year through March 2016, while reducing domestic bonds by the same amount, Yasuhiro Otsuka, head of asset allocation & planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

About 80 percent of its foreign bond holdings are in U.S. debt, he said.

Asahi’s move follows similar action by most Japanese life insurers, whose combined assets total about 180 trillion yen under management.

“Although we expect domestic yields will rise towards the end of the fiscal year, the low yield condition is expected to stay,” Otsuka said. “In the longer-term, say next fiscal year and the following year, if yields start rising, we may divest U.S. bonds and reinvest in Japanese bonds.”

Asahi plans to cut the ratio of currency hedging on its foreign bonds to 80 percent this year, compared to last year’s 90 percent.

Last fiscal year, the insurer cut 200 billion yen in Japanese debt and reinvested most of its proceeds from matured debt to foreign bonds, bringing its foreign debt holdings to 500 billion yen.

The insurer sees the dollar trading between 113-130 yen by the end of March next year, compared to around 119.94 yen on Thursday.

Asahi will keep the value of Japanese stock holdings at 180 billion yen.

“Thanks to the rises in the stock market, we have enjoyed returns,” Otsuka said, adding that of about the 200 stocks it owns, it may tweak the portfolio depending on the market condition.

Asahi expects the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield to trade between 0.20-0.75 percent this fiscal year.

The 10-year yield currently trades around 0.31 percent.

The insurer expects the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to move between 1.60 percent and 3.10 percent, as the U.S. Federal Reserve moves toward increasing rates later this year.

Asahi is picking a wide range for the stock market’s main index, the Nikkei share average, predicting it to trade between 17,000-22,000, compared to 20,202.08 at 0230 GMT. ($1 = 119.7900 yen) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)