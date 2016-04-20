UPDATE 1-Japan's Dai-ichi Life plans to boost FX-hedged foreign bonds, alternative assets

* Plans to increase holdings of FX-hedged foreign bonds

* To step up investment in alternative assets

* Sees high market volatility due to global political risks (Adds comment, background)

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance will raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds and step up investment in infrastructure finance and other long-term assets this business year, senior executives said on Wednesday.

Dai-ichi, Japan’s second-biggest private life insurer with assets of 36 trillion yen ($330 billion), said it expects financial markets to be volatile because of political uncertainty, including Britain’s “Brexit” vote on whether to leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election.

Japanese life insurance companies, which collectively manage more than 360 trillion yen ($3.3 trillion) in assets, are under pressure to find new interest-bearing assets after the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates earlier this year.

“We would like to diversify our risks and strengthen our income generation capacity via a new style of investment in middle-risk, middle-return assets such as infrastructure funding,” said Tatsusaburo Yamamoto, executive officer and general manager of investment planning.

On top of infrastructure, Dai-ichi is also eyeing financing aircraft and logistics facilities because the long-term nature of these investments suits the lengthy cycle of their life insurance products, Yamamoto added.

Dai-ichi is also looking to increase investment in foreign bonds with currency hedging - a strategy increasingly popular among Japanese institutional investors seeking alternatives to domestic bonds and their negative yields.

The 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield has now fallen below zero, and it hit a record low of minus 0.135 percent in mid-March.

The institutional investor expects interest rates to stay low globally as it believes global economic growth is structurally slowing down, due in part to the working-age population reaching a peak in emerging economies such as China.

They see that slowing growth as also likely to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining its cautious approach to raising interest rates, putting pressure on the dollar versus the yen.

The dollar fell to a 17-month low of 107.63 yen earlier this month, and the risk of a further fall in the dollar is stopping many Japanese investors from buying foreign bonds that are not hedged against currency risk.

Dai-ichi Life said it reduced the holding of unhedged foreign bonds in the last business year, and expects market volatility to persist.

“We are identifying political risks as a major risk factor. We just don’t know what is going to happen,” said Yasuyuki Watanabe, Dai-Ichi’s deputy general manager of investment planning.