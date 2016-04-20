FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Dai-ichi Life plans to boost FX-hedged foreign bonds, alternative assets
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Japan's Dai-ichi Life plans to boost FX-hedged foreign bonds, alternative assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance will raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds and step up investments in infrastructure-finance and other alternative assets this business year, senior company officials said on Wednesday.

Japan’s second-biggest private life insurer, whose assets total 36 trillion yen ($330 billion), said it expects financial markets to be volatile due to political uncertainties, including the outcome of the Brexit vote and U.S. presidential elections. ($1 = 108.9200 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
