Japan life insurance body chief says need to shift to foreign bonds
February 19, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Japan life insurance body chief says need to shift to foreign bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s life insurance industry body said on Friday insurers need to shift investments to foreign bonds as yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) have sharply fallen as a result of the central bank’s negative interest rates.

“Speaking of our company’s case, it is very difficult to continue portfolio management centered on JGBs,” Life Insurance Association of Japan Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui said at a news conference. He is also president of Nippon Life Insurance Co.

“In addition to foreign bonds, we have to try further diversification of our investment portfolio,” he said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)

