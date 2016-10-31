FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Japan insurers' investment plans for financial half year to March
#Asia
October 31, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Japan insurers' investment plans for financial half year to March

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese life insurers look set to to continue increasing their
holdings of foreign securities in the second half of the fiscal year, with a greater focus on
debt other than U.S. Treasuries amid mounting currency-hedging costs.
    Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies
for the six months to March 2017, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this
month.
For a story summarizing the expected investment trends, see 

FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to switch FX-hedged holdings to unhedged, diversify from US Treasuries to US
agency, corporate, and European bonds
Dai-ichi       to keep FX-hedged bond holdings steady, to be flexible on unhedged bonds 
Meiji Yasuda   to further increase holdings, to up unhedged bonds depending on FX levels, yields
Sumitomo       to increase FX-hedged, unhedged foreign bond holdings, by up to Y500 bln 
Mitsui         to increase holdings of FX-hedged and unhedged bonds, foreign bond funds  
Taiyo          to further increase holdings, aims to keep hedge ratio at 80%
Daido          to further increase holdings after buying Y150 bln in the first half FY
Fukoku         to increase foreign bonds investment without currency hedging by Y210 bln
Asahi          to marginally increase holdings after investing in Y100 bln in 1H
Japan Post     to increase FX-hedged bonds, keep unhedged bond holdings steady

JAPAN BONDS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to cut holdings, considers superlong JGBs unattractive below yield of 1 pct
Dai-ichi       to reduce holding of JGBs, credit products 
Meiji Yasuda   to keep holdings flat, to slightly increase credit instruments
Sumitomo       to reduce holdings, but expand investment in credit products
Mitsui         to maintain holdings 
Taiyo          to slightly increase holdings
Daido          to maintain holdings after buying Y60 bln in the first half FY
Fukoku         to cut Y50 bln
Asahi          to cut Y40 bln
Japan Post     to reduce holdings, keep fresh JGB investment to a minimum

JAPAN STOCKS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to increase holdings with focus on shareholder returns, growth potential
Dai-ichi       to control holdings flexibly depending on market levels
Meiji Yasuda   to keep holdings steady
Sumitomo       to keep holdings steady, may buy when market is cheap
Mitsui         to keep holdings steady
Taiyo          to keep holdings steady
Daido          to maintain or increase holdings, depending on market; maintained in first half
Fukoku         to invest Y30 bln
Asahi          to keep holdings steady
Japan Post     to increase holdings 

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to increase foreign stocks, including PE; maintain property investments steady
Dai-ichi       to increase foreign stocks, alternatives; properties portfolio to be flat
Meiji Yasuda   to keep foreign shares steady, continue trimming real estate
Sumitomo       to maintain foreign stocks holdings steady 
Mitsui         to keep real estate investment flat
Taiyo          -
Daido          to maintain or increase foreign stocks; decreased Y40 bln in first half FY
Fukoku         to invest Y20 bln in foreign stocks
Asahi          to keep foreign stock holdings steady, to start investing in infrastructure
projects in developed countries
Japan Post     to increase foreign stocks, to buy hybrid securities and alternative assets

EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
---------------------------------------------------------------
                 USD/JPY      EUR/JPY       NIKKEI         JGB 10-yr      US 10-yr

Nippon Life     Y100 - 120   Y110 - 130   16,000 - 20,000  -0.2 to 0.2%  1.5 - 2.5%
Dai-ichi        Y 95 - 115   Y105 - 130   13,000 - 20,000  -0.2 to 0.1%  1.5 - 2.3%
Meiji Yasuda    Y 95 - 119   Y100 - 125   15,000 - 18,500  -0.1 to 0.05%  1.3 - 2.1%
Sumitomo        Y 90 - 115   Y100 - 130   14,700 - 19,000  -0.3 to 0.1%   1.3 - 1.9%
Mitsui          Y100 - 110   Y104 - 119   15,800 - 18,300  -0.2 to 0.1%  1.5 - 2.3%
Taiyo           Y 95 - 110   Y105 - 120   15,000 - 18,000  -0.2 to 0.1%   1.3 - 2.0%
Daido           Y 95 - 110   Y100 - 117   15,000 - 19,000  -0.1 to 0.1%   1.4 - 2.0%
Fukoku          Y 95 - 110   Y105 - 120   15,000 - 18,000  -0.2 to 0.1%  1.3 - 1.9%
Asahi           Y 95 - 110   Y105 - 120   16,000 - 18,000  -0.2 to 0.0%   1.5 - 2.0%
Japan Post      Y 95 - 110   Y105 - 125   15,000 - 19,000  -0.2 to 0.1%   1.5 - 2.0%

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

