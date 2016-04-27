FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post Insurance to raise holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds
April 27, 2016 / 6:46 AM / a year ago

Japan Post Insurance to raise holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance plans to increase holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds while reducing yen-denominated fixed-income assets in the fiscal year that began this month, the company said on Wednesday.

Japanese life insurers are boosting their holdings of foreign securities as they seek better returns due to record low domestic yields amid the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy.

Japan Post Insurance, together with its parent company Japan Post Holdings and Japan Post Bank, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange last year as the government sold part of its stake in the postal and financial behemoth. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
