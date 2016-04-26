FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meiji Yasuda to increase foreign bond holdings this fiscal year
April 26, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Meiji Yasuda to increase foreign bond holdings this fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to increase investment in foreign bonds in the current financial year through March 2017, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The company plans to allocate about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) of new money in foreign bonds without currency hedging, but its investment plan will be flexible depending on market conditions, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the investment division, also told reporters. ($1 = 110.7900 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

