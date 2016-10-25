UPDATE 1-Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to add to foreign bond holdings

* Increased foreign bonds by around 280 bln yen in 1H of 2016/17

* Says increased foreign bond investments has upped currency risk

* Domestic super long yields not at levels conducive for ALM needs (Adds details, context)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Yoshiyuki Osada

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance aims to add more foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year, as it consolidates a strategy brought on by tumbling domestic yields under the Bank of Japan's massive easings.

The company, Japan's third largest private insurer with assets of around 37 trillion yen ($354 billion), plans to keep yen bond holdings steady in the second half through March 2017, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of Meiji Yasuda Life's investment division, told reporters on Tuesday..

Meiji Yasuda Life said it increased its foreign bond holdings by about 280 billion yen ($2.68 billion) during the first half, of which 170 billion were unhedged and the remaining 110 billion with currency hedges.

For the second half, the insurer will keep increasing unhedged foreign bond holdings while also watching currency levels. It will increase hedged foreign bond holdings if they offer a comparative advantage over yen bonds.

The planned increase in both unhedged and hedged foreign bond holdings will likely be in dollar-denominated assets, the insurer said.

Japan's life insurers have been shifting away from Japanese government bonds (JGBs), which had been the mainstay of their portfolios, due to the recent decline in bond yields under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing.

However, Meiji Yasuda Life said more foreign bond investments mean greater exposure to currency risk, which could inhibit their attempt to increase their investments in such instruments.

The insurers also have to contend with the fact that foreign sovereign bond yields do not offer significant relative advantage over their yen counterparts, with the Federal Reserve not expected to hike interest rates as aggressively as initially anticipated and the European Central Bank locked in monetary easing mode.

"U.S. Treasuries no longer offer an advantage over yen bonds if they are hedged. We thus look for hedged foreign bond investments in non-government debt like residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)," Yamashita said.

The insurer said yen bonds remained their core assets from an asset-liability management (ALM) point of view, although low yields posed a challenge.

"Currently, long-term and super-long yen bond yields are not at levels for us to extend the duration of our bond holdings to serve our ALM needs. We have no choice but to tread carefully," Yamashita said.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a record low of minus 0.300 percent in July under the Bank of Japan's negative interest programme.

The BOJ made a change of tack in September in a bid to steepen the flat yield curve which had posed a challenge for Japanese financial institutions, introducing a yield curve control scheme.

"The BOJ's yield curve control scheme has just started, so we are still trying to assess its impact," Yamashita said. ($1 = 104.4000 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)