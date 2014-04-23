FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to increase foreign bond holdings
April 23, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to increase foreign bond holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance said on Wednesday that it plans to continue to keep a bulk of its investments in yen bonds but also wants to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in the year through 2015 in search of better returns.

In the year that ended in March, Japan’s third-largest private life insurer with total assets of about 32 trillion yen ($312 billion) increased its foreign bond holdings by 750 billion yen to 4.16 trillion yen, or 12 percent of its total assets, a company official told a news conference. ($1 = 102.6000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Dominic Lau)

